Five arrested following surveillance of house in Fort St. James

RCMP are pursuing charge information relating to possession of a controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking following what’s described as a targeted enforcement of a suspected drug house in the community.

Officers moved in on a house in the 500 Block of Fir St. in Fort St. James, after obtaining a search warrant based on having the residence under surveillance.

“The occupants were arrested and over 130 grams of suspected powder cocaine, suspected methamphetamine, as well as a small quantity of suspected heroin was located,” a police release indicated.

Officers also seized a 9 MM carbine semiautomatic rifle and paraphernalia associated to packaging and sale of illicit drugs.

Officers also pulled over a vehicle that had made a short visit to the residence, finding inside what they say was a “known street level trafficker” in possession of more than 21 grams of suspected powder cocaine and methamphetamine.

In all, five persons were arrested, say police.

