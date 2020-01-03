Fitness memberships spike in January

Getting fit isn't just a resolution but a lifestyle, fitness instructor says

At Global Fitness & Racquet Centre, January brings an increase in membership sign-ups as more people flock to the gym with big goals.

And according to Global’s CEO Asia Snook, people usually come to them with weight loss goals.

“For some people, it’s putting on the muscle, but weight loss is number one,” Snook said.

But while January brings a spike, she said that around the six-week mark in mid-February, they do see a decrease in people coming in.

That’s because people see fitness as a chore.

“It’s really about finding out why that’s the goal for them and finding that emotional connection and how we can help them within these walls, whether it’s finding that initial platform, that accountability, and finding a way to make it not so much a chore but to make it fun,” she said.

“We want to make fitness into something they can stick through not only throughout the resolution season but make it more of a lifestyle.”

Snook’s advice is to find an emotional connection to the fitness goal you are setting.

“Why does this goal speak to you? How can we make it fun so it’s not a chore? Maybe it’s about trying to find someone to come with you,” Snook said.

“If you enjoy dancing, maybe go to a Zumba class, so it’s not exhausting to keep to the goal and so it’s not so hard to do. But put some fun into it, and you’re more likely to succeed.”

Global Fitness & Racquet Centre offers various classes including yoga, Zumba, as well as meal planning and prepping.

For more on their offerings, you can visit their website.

READ MORE: Morning start: How to make and keep your New Year’s resolutions

READ MORE: Kelowna residents make New Year’s resolutions

Twila Amato

Video journalist, Black Press Okanagan