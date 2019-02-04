Fitness instructors, trainers in Surrey join union representing city workers

Image posted to surrey.ca on a page detailing fitness and wellness programs in the city.

Fitness instructors, trainers and others employed by the City of Surrey have joined the union representing city workers.

CUPE 402 gained 206 new members through a Labour Relations Board vote held on Jan. 25.

The new members work for the City of Surrey as group fitness instructors (including aquafit), personal trainers, and wellness instructors (including meditation, pilates and yoga).

“We are so pleased to welcome these workers to our local,” said CUPE 402 president Jeannie Kilby said in a release posted to the union’s website.

“Their work helps residents from all walks of life maintain and improve their health – benefiting the whole community.”

The work of fitness professionals is “highly certified, and instructors must be registered with their professional associations,” the post says. “They help seniors stay in their homes longer, provide social connection for people who may not have a large circle of friends, and help people with injuries heal safely.”

CUPE 402 represents more than 3,500 part- and full-time members including workers at the City of White Rock (CUPE 402-01), Surrey Public Library (CUPE 402-02), and Cloverdale Rodeo (CUPE Local 402-03).

