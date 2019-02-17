Fitness and health programming drew more than 12,000 participants in Saanich

New report also finds a gender split in programming

Swimming programs recorded the second-highest participation figure in Saanich with 12,154. Photo courtesy of Saanich Parks and Recreation.

Some 12,206 Saanich residents participated in the municipality’s fitness and health program in 2017.

This figure made the program the most popular recreation program that the municipality offers, according to a new report.

Notably, 86 per cent of program participants were women. Swimming programs recorded the second-highest participation figure with 12,154 with participation split evenly between men (52 per cent) and women (48 per cent).

Looking broadly, these two programs recorded three times as many participants than the next most popular category of arts, which recorded a total of 4,736 participants. Women made 75 per of participants in arts programs.

Overall, more women participate in registered programs than men, according to the report.

Men most frequently participate in physical activities and sports, with more participation than women in swimming, skating, sports, martial arts, and racquet sports.

This pattern also appears in children and youth camps where girls dominate arts camps, while boys dominate sports camps.

