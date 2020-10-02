A resident found fishing line tied between the doorway at a multi-unit residential building in the 1200-block of Johnson Street. (VicPD)

Fishing line found tied between doorway at neck height

VicPD looking for witnesses to this incident

  • Oct. 2, 2020 12:00 a.m.
  • News

Victoria police are looking for witnesses after fishing line was found strung up at a building in the 1200-block of Johnson Street overnight.

A resident called police after finding a ‘significant amount’ of fishing line strung at neck height outside the multi-unit residential building sometime between Sept. 30 and Oct. 1.

READ ALSO: VicPD issues warning after trip-wires discovered in Cecilia Ravine Park

The resident cut the line and removed it before anyone was injured.

The incident remains under investigation.

READ ALSO: More trip-wire found in Victoria

Anyone with information is asked to call VicPD’s non-emergency line at 250-995-7654.

More to come …

Â 

Do you have something to add to this story, or something else we should report on? Email:

kendra.crighton@blackpress.ca. Follow us on Instagram. Â 

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Victoria News

Previous story
Supreme Court orders review for Island hospital pharmacist case
Next story
Individual at Langley school tests positive for COVID-19, district reports

Just Posted

Most Read