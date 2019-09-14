Pacific Region Conservation and Protection finds new way to report illegal fishing activity. (Photo provided by Fisheries and Oceans Canada)

Fisheries finds a new way for residents to report illegal activity

Pacific Region Conservation and Protection creates a reporting email

Pacific Region Conservation and Protection has a new direct email for people to report suspicious fishing activity and suspected violations.

Anyone with information can call the toll-free violation reporting line at 1-800-465-4336. The new email address goes directly to fishery officers via the Observe, Record, Report system at DFO.ORR-ONS.MPO@dfo-mpo.gc.ca.

This new reporting method lets people who can’t phone in their tips support the fishery officers electronically, and forwards any digital information to Conservation and Protection.

