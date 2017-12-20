Train No. 1 late by a dozen minutes, Wednesday. (THE NEWS/files)

First train was late into Maple Ridge this a.m.

Freight delay stalled departure out of Mission

It had nothing to do with the three centimetres of snow on the roads, Wednesday.

But Train 1 of the West Coast Express got off to a late start running about 12 minutes behind the usual 5:25 a.m. departure time.

The delay was caused by a freight train on another part of the CP Rail track from Mission to Vancouver.

“We apologize for the delay today and thank you for your patience,” said TransLink.

There’s no word if the remaining four trains left on time.

Ridership on the commuter service has dropped recently.

