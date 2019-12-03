First snowfall prompts warning from Kelowna RCMP to drivers

Kelowna RCMP say they've already responded to numerous collisions from icy road conditions on Monday

Kelowna RCMP are asking local residents to use their road sense after the city’s first snowfall of the season.

Police are reminding drivers that they should leave ample time, slow down and plan their route accordingly with the sleek and slick conditions outside.

In terms of responsible driving, RCMP said it’s vital drivers slow down while approaching an intersection and to not pass snow plows on local roads.

“Road safety is dependent on everyone who shares the streets and highways in our community,” said Cst. Lesley Smith.

“Remember to give yourself plenty of time to get to your destination, slow down and increase your following distance.”

Before you hit the road check your vehicle for:

snow rated winter tires that are properly inflated

ensure front and rear lights are working

verify that windshield wipers are in good conditions with ample de-icing fluid

RCMP said the statement comes following several traffic related incidents on Monday from icy conditions on local roads.

To check out road conditions before you head out, you can visit Drive BC’s website.

