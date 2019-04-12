First river cleanup of the year for Chilliwack-Vedder system

Join your neighbours Saturday at the river cleanup in Chilliwack

Tony Van Oort carries a discarded stroller along the Chilliwack River as son Ruben, 10, picks up other trash at a Chilliwack-Vedder cleanup a few years ago. (Jenna Hauck/ Progress file)

Join hundreds of community-minded neighbours who’ll be showing up to the first river cleanup of 2019 at the Great Blue Heron Nature Reserve on Saturday morning, April 13.

Registration starts at 8:30 a.m. at the nature reserve and folks will be fanning out to different spots along the river system.

“As we see the garbage moving up the Chilliwack River Valley we are in need of individuals who have trucks and are interested in heading to less accessible areas,” wrote organizers on the event notice.

They love that families come out to the cleanup event but are hoping to also encourage younger adults and those from the 4×4 and ATV community to help specifically in areas that are not suitable for young families.

“This is a rain or shine event and we remind you to bring your own water bottle and/or travel mug to enjoy the refreshments as we will not be providing cups,” said organizers.

Sturdy footwear is suggested and they provide garbage and recycling bags along with gloves. Pick-up sticks are on a ‘first come, first served’ basis and returned at the end of the cleanup.

