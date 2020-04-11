First responders say thanks to hospital workers

For the second week in a row, firefighters led a parade of first responders

Fire trucks led a parade of first responders past the Cowichan District Hospital on Sunday, saying thanks to frontline workers during the COVID-19 pandemic. (Kevin Rothbauer/Citizen)

Even our heroes have heroes.

First responders get a lot of recognition for their life-saving efforts, but they’ve been expressing their own gratitude to the people on the frontlines of the COVID-19 pandemic.

For the second week in a row, firefighters led a parade of first responders past the Cowichan District Hospital on Sunday, April 5, sounding their sirens and honking their horns to show their appreciation for the nurses and doctors and other hospital workers.

Fire trucks from throughout the Cowichan Valley were involved, from Malahat to North Oyster and west to Youbou. They were joined by North Cowichan/Duncan RCMP, BC Ambulance and the City of Duncan.

Cowichan Valley Citizen