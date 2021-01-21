First responders returning from Highway 3 crash West of Grand Forks

It is not known how many people were involved in the accident

Grand Forks RCMP and Grand Forks Fire/Rescue near the scene of a motor vehicle accident Thursday evening, Jan. 21, in the vicinity of Highway 3 near the intersection of Danshin Village Road. Photo: Laurie Tritschler

Emergency first responders have begun leaving the scene of a highway accident West of Grand Forks.

Grand Forks Fire/Rescue were called to a single vehicle rollover near 6775 Highway 3, roughly at the intersection of Danshin Village road, at 4:50 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 21.

The Gazette saw paramedics leaving the highway above Gibbs Creek Road at around 6 p.m.

There has been no official announcement saying how many people were involved in the accident or if there were any serious injuries at the scene.

Dep. Fire Chief Stephane Dionne gave the order for volunteer firefighters to start leaving the accident at around 6:30 p.m.

The Gazette will continue to update this story as more details become available.

