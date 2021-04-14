Travis Warkentin representing the First Responders' Cafe. (Submitted/Lakes District News)

First Responders’ Cafe gets $928 from bottle donations

The First Responders' Cafe received a cheque for $928 through the pipeline bottle donations for the month of March. Travis Warkentin, received the cheque on behalf of the First Responders' Cafe. According to depot owner Chris Beach, "in conjunction with the pipeline companies now we are doing a different charity every month for pipeline bottle donations." (Submitted/Lakes District News)

  • Apr. 14, 2021 12:00 a.m.
  News

Burns Lake Lakes District News

