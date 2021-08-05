First phases of Penticton Lake-to-Lake bike route to finish by end of August

The project is so far staying on budget at $8.07 million, says city

The first leg of the Lake to Lake bike lane in Penticton opened on Sunday, Aug. 1.

The first two phases of Penticton’s Lake-to-Lake bike lane project are set to be complete by the end of the month.

The last sections stretching from the Penticton Library to Duncan Avenue along Fairview Road is expected to be complete by the end of August, said the city in a press release on Thursday.

During this final phase of construction, cyclists are reminded to stay off any uncompleted portions of the lane until all works are finished and the barriers and signals are installed and operating.

“When you consider B.C.’s current wildfire situation and the heavy smoke-filled air that was present on the day we opened the route, the case for building sustainable transportation solutions couldn’t have been clearer,” said mayor John Vassilaki. “As challenging as bike lane projects are, they’re a tangible and immediate change that local governments can make in our collective action to reverse climate change.”

For motorists passing alongside the lane, please continue to watch for crews and obey all traffic signs.

According to the city, the project is still estimated to stay on budget at $8.07 million, including contingency costs.

The phases expected to be complete this year amount to $2.3 million of that budget, which is being paid for with a $1 million provincial grant and funds from the city’s federal gas tax funding reserve.

That $8.07 million is a part of the $15 million in bike lane projects outlined in the city’s 25-year infrastructure master plan, which proposed 12 projects to be completed over the next five years, including the four phases of the Lake-to-Lake route.

