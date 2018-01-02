First Northern B.C. baby of 2018 delivered in Dawson Creek

Quesnel's G.R. Baker Hospital has yet to announce the town's New Year's baby

Northern Health has announced the first baby born in Northern B.C. in 2018 was delivered in Dawson Creek & District Hospital on January 1 at 7:25 a.m.

Baby Camilla Nora Taylor was welcomed to mom Tricia, dad Ryan and big brother Emmett, weighing 6lbs, 11 oz.

G.R. Baker Memorial Hospital in Quesnel has yet to report its first birth of 2018.

The first baby born in B.C. was delivered at Surrey Memorial Hospital at 12:00:09 on January 1.

