First government licensed cannabis store on FN land celebrates one-year anniversary in Chilliwack

Free giveaways, food and prizes all day today at The Kure cannabis store in Chilliwack

Stacey Hansen (left), manager of The Kure, helps customers during the cannabis store’s one-year anniversary on Saturday, June 20, 2020. (Jenna Hauck/ The Progress)

A unique cannabis store in Chilliwack is celebrating its one-year anniversary today.

The Kure is the only government licensed store on First Nations land in Chilliwack that did not require city rezoning. It was the the first of its kind in the province.

Today (Saturday, June 20), from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. the shop is having hourly draws, free giveaways of shirts and hats, plus there are food trucks on site giving away free doughnuts and hot dogs until 4 p.m.

The Kure first opened up in May 2018 as the first pot shop on First Nations land in Chilliwack. Two months later it was raided by the RCMP, but it opened again soon after.

But then in October of 2018, owner Adam Mussell said he shut down The Kure deciding to complete the application process and await provincial approval.

The Kure is located at 137f Dyke Rd.

