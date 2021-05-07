First Farmers’ Market of the season to open Thursday, June 3

Jutta Schoenhardt is looking forward to getting out of her home and seeing friendly faces once again at the Vanderhoof Farmers’ Market.

The community favourite will open earlier than initially planned, the market manager confirmed.

The first market of the season at Ferland Park is set to run Thursday, June 3, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. After that, they will continue every Thursday until the season ends.

“It’s about a week to two sooner,” Schoenhardt said.

“Some of the vendors wanted to start sooner, and I think people are excited about the market, so we decided we were going to try.”

Exciting news ! The Farmers' Market starts earlier this year. First Market is June 3 – mark you calendars. We are excited to see you all soon. COVID protocols are still in place Posted by Vanderhoof Farmers' Market on Wednesday, April 28, 2021

Two evening markets are also scheduled for Monday, July 26 and August, 23 starting at 4 p.m.

The market will have the same protocols as 2020 as a result of the pandemic, with social distancing measures in effect. Schoenhardt said the market committee was determined to go ahead with the Farmers Market in 2021 as it was really well-attended last year.

“People were really happy to come out and shop for fresh stuff and support local vendors more so than ever in these times,” she said.

“There might not be too much produce yet, but we will see.”

