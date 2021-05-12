First expedited workplace closure order issued in Northern Health

Two Quesnel businesses will remain closed until at least Thursday, May 20, due to COVID-19 workplace transmission.

MikeGroSite Consulting Ltd. and Dewan Ltd. are the first businesses ordered to close in the Northern Health region under B.C.’s Expedited Workplace Closure that was implemented mid-April by provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry.

Northern Health (NH) said it follows up and does contact tracing for all lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19.

“If that follow-up or investigation raises concerns there was transmission of COVID-19 occurring in a given setting, then the expedited closure order is a measure to public health if it’s needed to prevent further spread of illness.”

Closure orders on an employer can be served by WorkSafeBC prevention officers when directed by a medical health officer.

In order to reopen, the businesses need to meet conditions that satisfy health officials. That includes having adequate measures in place to prevent transmission in their workplace(s) such as providing an action plan to ensure compliance with a COVID-19 safety plan, ensuring sufficient infection control measures are implemented, and demonstrating they have plans for supporting workers who are sick or need to self-isolate.

The closure order for both businesses took effect May 10 and will remain in place for a minimum 10-day period.

