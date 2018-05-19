First-ever United Way tour comes to Kitimat

"We hope to inspire the public to further support these vital community programs."

The United Way of Northern British Columbia was in Kitimat last week as part of the first-ever United Tour of Northern B.C.

United Way of Northern B.C. (UWNBC) CEO Roberta Squire said the visit was one of 20 visits to communities in the northern region over a five-week period.

“The #UnitedTourNBC2018 is using social media to tell the local stories of our region, bringing together change makers and raising funds that will stay local,” said Squire.

She was joined on the tour by UWNBC project manager William Pettersson, who said the tour was also highlighting the important work that local non-profit organizations and programs do for communities all across the region.

“We hope to inspire the public to further support these vital community programs,” said Pettersson.

The visit to Kitimat included a visit to Better at Home program, a meeting with councillors and a meeting with Success By 6 co-ordinators in to highlight the impact of Success by 6 in Kitimat and discuss how to expand its reach.

The United Way of Northern BC supports more than 500 programs that provide social and community services in the region and brings people and resources together to strengthen and enhance the quality of life of the most vulnerable people in the community.