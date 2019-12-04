First details emerge on new collective agreement between Abbotsford School District and support staff

The board of education for the Abbotsford School District in 2018.

The first details on the new collective agreement between the Abbotsford School District and its support staff have been released.

The new contract covers three years and expires in July 2022, two years shorter than the previous agreement. A two per cent wage increase, an increase in the amount of sick days, and adjustments to “job banding” have all been agreed upon, according to a Dec. 3 district staff report.

The Teamsters Local 31 union, which represents over 800 support staff in the district, voted 83 per cent in favour of accepting the district’s final offer on Nov. 25 after meeting with the district and a negotiation mediator six times.

The union had voted on Oct. 17 95 per cent in favour of a strike and rejected the district’s initial offer in September.

The agreement was negotiated within the 2018 Provincial Framework Agreement and now follows the standard framework for wage increases, three-year contract terms and commitment to safety procedures.

