First day of advance voting was solid in both Chilliwack ridings

At the same time a large segment of Chilliwack voters opted for mail-in voting

Voting station at Tzeachten Hall in the riding of Chilliwack-Kent on the first day of advance voting in the provincial election on Oct. 15, 2020. (Paul Henderson/ Chilliwack Progress)

Preliminary numbers from the first day of advance voting are now online at the Elections BC website.

In the riding of Chilliwack, there were 1,121 votes cast on Thursday, out of the total of 37,676 registered voters in Chilliwack, while in the riding of Chilliwack-Kent there were 1,747 votes cast out of the total 43,698 of registered voters in Chilliwack-Kent.

“Updated turnout numbers will be published after each day of advance voting,” according to Elections BC, a non-partisan office of the Legislature.

Across B.C. a total of 104,937 voters marked a ballot on the first day of the advance voting on Oct. 15, 2020.

To compare, in 2017, 122,465 voters voted on the first day of the advance voting period.

While the advance voting numbers locally were solid on the first day, have already opted to vote by mail-in ballot.

As of Oct. 13, 7,204 people opted for the mail-in package in Chilliwack-Kent riding alone. That represents 16.5 per cent of the riding’s 43,698 registered voters.

The Chilliwack riding had 5,411 people requesting a vote-by-mail package, representing 14 per cent of the riding’s 37,676 registered voters.

READ MORE: Advance voting began Thursday

READ MORE: Large segment of Chilliwack voters asked for mail-in package

Do you have something to add to this story, or something else we should report on? Email: jfeinberg@theprogress.com

@CHWKjournoLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism during the pandemic? Make a donation here.

Chilliwack Progress