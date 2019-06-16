First cruise ship of the season docks in Nanaimo

Nanaimo’s first cruise ship of the season, Silversea Cruises’ Silver Muse, arrived this morning and is scheduled to stay until tonight. (GREG SAKAKI/The News Bulletin)

A luxury cruise line based in Monaco is receiving a welcome in Nanaimo today.

The first cruise ship of the season, Silversea Cruises’ Silver Muse, arrived this morning and is scheduled to stay until tonight.

The 596-guest vessel arrived from Prince Rupert.

According to a press release from the Port of Nanaimo, a ship the size of the Silver Muse could have an economic impact of as much as $48,000.

“The Port of Nanaimo has built an outstanding dock facility and welcome centre for cruise ships,” said Ian Marr, port CEO, in the release. “We are pleased to be Silversea’s choice, and as the community continues to expand the variety of on-shore attractions it can offer passengers, the number of cruise ships that stop in Nanaimo will continue to increase.”

Tourism Nanaimo and Nanaimo Hospitality Association were at the cruise ship terminal to welcome passengers and advise them on activities.

Two more cruise ships are slated to come to Nanaimo this summer, both on July 11.

RELATED: Last cruise ship of the season stops in Harbour City

editor@nanaimobulletin.comLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter