First COVID-19 exposure reported at Lake City Secondary School Columneezta campus

Lake City Secondary School Columneetza campus has its first confirmed COVID-19 exposure.

Columneetza is Williams Lake’s middle school, which houses students in grades 7 to 9.

In a letter to parents issued Wednesday afternoon, Jan. 13, School District 27 superintendent Chris van der Mark said the individual is self-isolating at home with support from local public health teams.

He added the district is supporting the Interior Health Authority as they undertake contact tracing to determine if any other members of our school community were in contact with the person who tested positive for COVID-19, and if any additional steps are required.

Van der Mark said SD27 is following the protocol established for these circumstances:

• The health authority is performing contact tracing;

• The health authority will determine if anyone in the school community was in contact with the person who tested positive for COVID-19 while they were potentially infectious;

• The health authority will determine if anyone in the school community is a close contact that is required to self-isolate.

Only the health authority can determine who is a close contact.

If you are contacted by Interior Health Authority, follow their advice.

If you are not contacted by Interior Health Authority, it has been determined that your child is not at risk of developing COVID-19.

To ensure personal privacy rights are maintained, van der Mark said they will not be providing additional details.

“The safety and well-being of our students, families and staff remains our highest priority. Please be reassured that our school will continue to implement the strict protocols and procedures we have in place so that children can continue to attend school as safely as possible.”

He added students should continue to come to school while contact tracing is underway. As a reminder, please continue daily health checks to monitor your child for illness.

Williams Lake Tribune