First cannabis store in Mission inches closer to reality

Council endorses application from the Liquor Distribution Branch for a store at 31956 Lougheed Hwy

The proposed cannabis store will be located next to Great Clips in the Walmart shopping area and will look similar to the one seen above.

Mission’s first cannabis store is inching closer to reality.

Council is endorsing an application made by the Liquor Distribution Branch (LDB) for a sales licence for a public cannabis retail store at 31956 Lougheed Hwy.

According to a staff report, as of Dec. 2, 2019, the LDB has nine public cannabis retail stores, as well as an e-commerce platform to offer public online sales of cannabis. The LDB also has an additional 24 approved applications by local governments that are in various stages of opening.

The proposed cannabis retail store would be located in the shopping complex that includes several other businesses such as Walmart, Mission Medical Skin and Laser, Vape Street, Subway, GNC, Pizza Hut, Fat Burger, Marble Slab Creamery, Great Clips, Telus, Dollarama and Westland Insurance.

The proposed cannabis store will be located in unit 6, next to Great Clips.

The storefront will have frosted windows to align with Health Canada’s requirements that cannabis not be visible to minors.

“I’m sure the community is waiting for this,” said Mayor Pam Alexis.

“This is going to create 12 jobs in Mission,” said Coun. Mark Davies.

There is no time line for when the store will open.

More applications, if received, will continue to be forwarded to council.