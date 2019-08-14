First candidate steps forward to run in Sooke byelection

Although nine nomination packages have been picked up for the upcoming Sooke council byelection, only one has been returned so far.

Kenneth Robar, 53, filed nomination papers Tuesday.

Employed as a fire hall cleaner for Sooke and Langford, Robar has lived in Sooke for six months.

Robar said he has thrown his hat in the ring for the seat left vacant by the death of Brenda Parkinson because he wants to make a difference.

“I thought that the easiest way to do that would be to run and voice my opinion,” Robar said.

He said his biggest concern is homelessness in Sooke.

While Robar admits he has no experience in civic government, has never volunteered for any organization, and never attended a council meeting, he noted he’s “not afraid to do something just because I’m not qualified.”

Candidates hoping to run in the Sept. 28 by election have until Aug. 23 to file nomination papers.

