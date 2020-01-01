Aubrey Nellis, born in Prince George at 12:21 a.m. on Jan. 1, 2020. (Northern Health photo)

First baby of 2020 arrives in Northern Health

Baby Aubrey Nellis was born at University Hospital of Northern BC in Prince George

  • Jan. 1, 2020 12:00 a.m.
  • News

A baby girl is Northern Health region’s New Year’s baby.

Aubrey Nellis was born at University Hospital of Northern BC in Prince George at 12:21 a.m. on Jan. 1, to Tiffany and Clayton Nellis of Prince George.

READ MORE: B.C.’s first baby of 2020 arrives in New Westminster

Weighing at seven pounds, 13 ounces, Aubrey is welcomed into the world by two brothers, Jayvin, 14, and Hayden, 11.

The first baby born in British Columbia in 2020 was delivered at Fraser Health’s Royal Columbian Hospital, at 12:01 a.m.

Aman Parhar
Editor, Vanderhoof Omineca Express
aman.parhar@ominecaexpress.comLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Lake Country’s year in review – December
Next story
August: Forestry firefighters save raptor rehab centre

Just Posted

Most Read