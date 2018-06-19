First annual BE Awards celebrate Thompson Okanagan Businesses

The first annual Thompson Okanagan Grant Thornton BE Awards has celebrated the best in business in the Thompson Okanagan.

The awards were created to celebrate the “all-stars” of Okanagan businesses who work hard and put in the extra effort for their communities. On June 14 at the Coast Capri Hotel in Kelowna the business owners and operators gathered to celebrate each other’s hard work.

Judging the event was Jim Anderson, executive director of Venture Kamloops, Glenn Mandziuk, president and CEO of Thompson Okanagan Tourism Association and Anthony Haddad of Penticton’s economic development office.

Kelowna businesses were well represented throughout the 17 different categories. Yeti Farm Creative was named Business of the Year, and GetInTheLoop was named the Small Business of the Year with fewer than 50 employees.

Other Kelowna winners were: Current Taxi for Automotive Business of the Year, High Street Ventures for Entrepreneur of the Year, Carrington Dental Centre for Heath Care Business of the Year, Vitalis Extraction for Manufacturing Business of the Year, Refresh Financial for Professional Services Business of the Year and Refresh Financial for Professional Services Business of the Year.

For a full list, please view the official program for the event by clicking here.

