First 2020 baby for interior born in Kelowna

The baby girl was born at 6:02 a.m. at Kelowna General Hospital

  • Jan. 1, 2020 12:00 a.m.
  • News

The first baby in the interior to be born in 2020 has arrived at Kelowna General Hospital.

The baby girl is 5 pounds 3 ounces and came into the world at 6:02 a.m. to Kelsey and Brian McCune of Kelowna.

The name of the baby has not been provided.

