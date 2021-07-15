First 10 days of Phase 3 COVID-free for Agassiz-Harrison: BCCDC

Two weeks with no new cases of COVID-19 according to latest data

It was another zero-case week for Agassiz-Harrison during the first 10 days of phase 3 of B.C.’s restart plan.

According to the latest data from the B.C. Centre for Disease Control (BCCDC), Agassiz-Harrison has seen zero new cases of COVID-19 since the week of June 27. This is the first time two consecutive weeks of zero cases has been recorded since at least the start of this year.

COVID transmission has been zero or one new cases for four weeks in a row.

Vaccination rates continue their slow climb in Agassiz-Harrison. As of the latest vaccination update released July 12, 74 per cent of people aged 12 and older have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine (up 1 per cent from last update). 75 per cent of those 18 and older are vaccinated (no change from last update). The 18-49 demographic is inching upward at 61 per cent (up 1 per cent from last update) and 85 per cent of those aged 50 and older have been vaccinated (up 1 per cent from last update).

Vaccine registration and booking are available online at www.gov.bc.ca/getvaccinated or you can register by phone at 1-833-838-2323 or by visiting your local Service B.C. office.

