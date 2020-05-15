Fireworks, open burns still happening in Coldstream despite ban

Fines, penalties applicable for those who disobey burn ban, says District of Coldstream

The District of Coldstream said it has come to its attention that residents continue to launch fireworks, burn openly, despite the open burn ban that went into effect April 16, 2020. Ahead of the Victoria Day long weekend, May 15, 2020, the district is reminding people to obey the ban which includes fireworks. (File)

People in Coldstream are launching fireworks and having open burns despite an ongoing open burn ban.

“As we head into the long weekend, it as come to the attention of the District of Coldstream that there have been multiple instances of both fireworks being discharged in the community and residents ignoring the open burning ban,” the district said in a statement Friday, May 15.

The district is reminding residents that the burn ban issued April 16 is still in effect.

The ban includes all Category 2 and 3 fires, resource management open fires, the use of fireworks, burn barrels and burn cages.

Backyard campfires, however, are permitted if intended to be used for cooking. They must be contained within a fire pit.

“There are significant fines and penalties that can be imposed for a violation of open fire prohibition,” the district said.

The open ban burn was put into effect following directives of the environment ministry and health partners.

On March 26, the Ministry of Environment issued open burning restriction in High Smoke Sensitivity Zones.

“These open burning prohibitions will reduce demands on firefighting resources and help protect the health and safety of the public, as well as BC Wildfire Service staff. They will also help reduce the impact of wildfire smoke on air quality and public health during the COVID-19 pandemic,” the BC Wildfire Service said in April.

READ MORE: UBCO fine arts students take year-end exhibit online

READ MORE: COVID-19: Coldstream bans burning; campfires OK

@caitleerachCaitlin.clow@vernonmorningstar.comLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Vernon Morning Star