Fireworks kept Penticton police busy on Halloween

Police were kept busy in Penticton Halloween night with the majority of calls responding to fireworks complaints.

There were 44 police calls in Penticton on Oct. 31, said RCMP Sgt. Jason Bayda.

The main calls were fireworks related with the majority of other files related to young people drinking. Some people in Penticton did choose to ignore Dr. Bonnie Henry’s pleas about house parties, said Bayda. Police attended some parties and also dealt with a few domestic disturbances.

Elsewhere in the South Okanagan, Oliver was quiet with seven calls as was Osoyoos with only three calls to police. The majority of those calls were also fireworks related, he said.

This is in sharp contrast to Kelowna, that saw a stabbing and what appeared to be a bloody crime scene at a house there.

Vancouver Police were kept hopping with more than 800 calls to police, burned vehicles, fights, fires caused by fireworks and plenty of drunkenness.

