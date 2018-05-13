Fireworks display gets funding from Qualicum Beach

The Town of Qualicum Beach will be partnering with Quality Foods to promote the annual Festival of Lights in Qualicum Beach. — NEWS file photo

The Town of Qualicum Beach will partner with Quality Foods to promote the Festival of Lights fireworks show as well as other town events in the summer.

The partnership, CAO Daniel Sailland said, would include $9,000 from the town.

He said the money would go toward joint advertising, messaging, in-store posters and local radio promotions.

“It does look like a large number, but for an event of this calibre, and they (Quality Foods) are willing to cross-promote other events in town, it seems actually like a very good platform.”

Mayor Teunis Westbroek asked what would be the value of the grocery store promoting town events, and Sailland said the town spends more than the $9,000 in various ads through the chamber of commerce, downtown business association and pamphlets on BC Ferries.

Coun. Anne Skipsey asked whether other municipalities on the Island also help Quality Foods with funding for their community-specific events.

In previous years, Quality Foods has held its Festival of Lights in other communities such as Parksville, Campbell River, Comox, Nanaimo, Powell River and Port Alberni.

Sailland said Quality Foods already has partnership agreements in most regions.

“Parksville and Qualicum Beach are the only two municipalities that currently don’t have an agreement.”

Council voted to direct staff to work on a partnership agreement with advertising for the fireworks show.