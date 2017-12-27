Firewood truck stolen in Whiskey Creek

Jake MacNeil shared this photo of the 1st Choice Firewood truck on the Reliable Firewood Oceanside Facebook page Tuesday, Dec. 26. The truck was reported stolen earlier in the morning. — Facebook photo

The owner of Whiskey Creek-based 1st Choice Firewood received an unwelcome surprise Tuesday after his truck was stolen some time overnight between Christmas Day and Boxing Day.

Oceanside RCMP Cpl. Don Helgeson said the owner of the firewood truck reported it stolen on Tuesday (Dec. 26) at 11 a.m. at the 3400-block on Brittain Boulevard in Whiskey Creek.

“So between six o’clock Christmas night (Dec. 25) and about 9 o’clock yesterday morning (Dec. 26) they realized it (was stolen),” Helgeson said.

Helgeson said no firewood was reported missing with the truck.

Jake MacNeil posted on the Reliable Firewood Oceanside Facebook page Dec. 26 that the firewood truck had been stolen from Whiskey Creek. Since then, the post has been shared more than 500 times.

Pictures on Facebook show the truck to be a dark green Ford F750 with 1st Choice Firewood and the number 250-738-9929 written on the side in white. The bed of the truck is black with the same writing, but in red.

Helgeson said if the public sees any trucks matching the description of the 1st Choice Firewood truck to contact the Oceanside RCMP at 250-248-6111.