Firewood permits go digital

Free permits to cut firewood in B.C. are now available online.

Obtaining a permit to cut and collect free firewood on Crown land is easier than ever, now that permit applications can be filled out online.

Members of the public who wish to cut firewood for personal use can apply for their Free Use Permit for Firewood for the natural resource district where they will be collecting the firewood. There is no application fee for the permit, and there is no charge for the wood.

However, applicants must abide by the following:

* Carry the permit and associated maps at all times.

* Read and understand the conditions of the permit prior to signing it.

* Produce the permit at the request of a natural resource officer, conservation officer or peace officer.

It is important for applicants to determine that the wood they wish to cut and collect is, in fact, on Crown land and not on private land or a First Nations reserve.

For more information, people can contact the ministry office in the district where they wish to cut wood.

Learn More:

Permit applications and maps for natural resource districts in British Columbia can be found online at gov.bc.ca/firewoodpermits .