Firewood-cutting permits come with charitable component

A new firewood cutting season is underway, with permits available for purchase from Mosaic Forest Management.

Mosaic noted in a press release this week that permits are available online for firewood cutting at designated locations.

The firewood program gives people access to affordable firewood for personal use, such as home heating, and each year the proceeds from thousands of firewood permits sold across Mosaic managed forest lands are donated to community organizations.

“Supporting local communities is important to us,” Jeff Zweig, Mosaic president and CEO, said in a press release. “Our neighbours appreciate the access to affordable firewood, and by matching and donating the proceeds, we are able to support families across Vancouver Island and in the coastal communities where we operate.”

In 2019, Mosaic matched permit sales for a $20,000 donation to KidSport B.C., a non-profit organization supporting youth sports.

For more information about Mosaic’s firewood cutting permit program or to purchase a firewood cutting permit, visit www.mosaicforests.com/firewood. This year COVID-19 social distancing protocols are in place, which means there will be limits on the number of permits available each weekend.

