FireSmart mascot name chosen by Swansea Point woman

Ember the fox will be used as a teaching tool to help people protect properties from fire

The name of the new mascot which will help people of all ages learn about ways to fire-proof their properties was first suggested by a Swansea Point resident.

Arlene Steward submitted the name Ember for the cartoon red fox which is FireSmart Canada’s new mascot. Steward said her selection for the name came from the fact that it only takes a single ember to start a fire. Forest fires are at the top of mind for Steward because she lives in a forested area. She said FireSmart is important to her because it helps the community come together to inform and prepare friends and neighbours.

“In an effort to spread awareness about our brand and programs, FireSmart Canada has developed a fox mascot to help further engage and connect with the public,” says Laura King communications advisor for FireSmart Canada.

“Research shows that people of all ages absorb and retain knowledge better when the delivery includes visual aids such as mascots.”

The fox was chosen as a mascot because of the animal’s alertness, adaptability, intelligence and community mindedness.

