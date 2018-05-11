Firesmart, City encouraging Rosslanders to clean up yards

Following the rules makes it easier to clean up the winter's mess

  May. 11, 2018
  • News

City issues spring cleanup rules

Rossland residents have two chances this week to get rid of their winter yard waste

On Saturday, Rossland’s FireSmart Program wants to get all local property owners to take part in a vegetation and yard debris cleanup day.

Homeowners are being encouraged to spend a few hours in their yards reducing accumulations of vegetation and debris that can contribute to wildfire spread when fire danger climbs later in the summer. Residents can take advantage of free curbside pickup of their branches and vegetation from the wildfire hazard cleanup.

The City of Rossland is also holding a Spring Clean-up event with free pick up of yard debris and branches. This year the scheduled pickup was rolled forward a few weeks due to the heavy snowpack lingering in many Rossland yards and will be starting on May 14 – two days after the Wildfire Hazard Cleanup Day.

City crews will be driving by each residence in the city once, collecting organic materials for composting.

Residents are asked to ensure all their items are on the boulevard by 7 a.m. on Monday, May 14.

You’ve got one chance at it… any items placed after the crew goes by will not be picked up.

The rules

Tree trimmings must be under 10 cm in diameter and 3 m length maximum (note, for the Firesmart program the sticks can only be 1 m long). Do not bundle piles, and place sticks an unmaintained boulevard so our loader will be able to easily access your pile.

Separate yard waste like leaves and grass clippings in a pile on your unmaintained boulevard. Don’t bag them in plastic bags.

Absolutely no tree trimmings, dirt, sod, rocks, etc. should be mixed in with yard waste. Please rake gravel and sand onto asphalt surface, but don’t make piles

The City of Rossland will pick up only the items listed. It will be the owner’s responsibility to take all other refuse to the appropriate recycling facilities or the landfill site.

Once pick-up in your area is completed, the city will send the sweeper around to clean your street in the weeks following.

For more information or discuss concerns, contact Public Works at 250-362-2328.

Water mains flushed

As well, the City of Rossland will be flushing water mains throughout the City commencing as early as June 4th. The flushing of water mains is a requirement of the Ministry of Health and will last approximately four weeks.

If you experience dirty water during this period leave a cold water tap running until the water clears. If dirty water persists after 10 minutes, please call Public Works. The City apologizes for any inconvenience that may be caused.

