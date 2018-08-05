FireSmart assessments can help your home survive a wildfire

The program is available to residents across the RDCK and in Creston, Salmo, Kaslo, Nakusp, Nelson, Silverton, and Slocan.

The Regional District of Central Kootenay (RDCK) is encouraging residents and property owners to participate in a free, professional FireSmart assessment of their home exterior and property. The FireSmart Home Partners program provides participants with specific actions they can take to help protect their homes from wildfire.

The program is available to residents across the RDCK and in Creston, Salmo, Kaslo, Nakusp, Nelson, Silverton, and Slocan. New this year, the program is also available to residents in Castlegar.

“Wildfires in the interior of BC and the Kootenays are a fact of life, and fires can spread from forested areas into urban areas—that’s when your home is at risk,” said Nora Hannon, the RDCK Wildfire Mitigation Coordinator, and Balfour-Harrop Fire Chief. “A FireSmart assessment will provide a homeowner with mitigation actions to help reduce that risk and a work plan to help them get started.”

During a FireSmart Home Partners Program assessment, a Wildfire Mitigation Specialist will come to your home, and make a detailed report including specific mitigation actions to help protect your home from wildfire. The RDCK’s eight Wildfire Mitigation Specialists are all fire and forestry professionals. They are industry experts, knowledgeable of wildfire behaviour and science, and are trained to recognize wildfire risks to homes and property.

In addition to an in-depth assessment of your property, participants will also receive a detailed report with customized mitigation actions designed to measurably reduce the wildfire risk to the property. A FireSmart Certificate is provided to the participant upon successful completion of mitigation actions and following an on-site follow-up inspection.

Homeowners may choose to share their FireSmart Certificate with their insurance provider to potentially reduce rates or maintain coverage, or with a Realtor to assist in selling their home. The RDCK and FireSmart Canada only share details of the assessment with the participant.

To schedule your free FireSmart assessment, visit www.rdck.ca/firesmart or call the RDCK Wildfire Mitigation team at 250-352-1539.