Fireside Festival gears up for day three in Kelowna

Sunday's lineup includes the Snotty Nose Rez Kids, Lazy Syrup Orchestra and Frig Off

Little Destroyer performs at BNA Brewing Co. as part of the Fireside Festival on Jan. 25, 2020. (Photo: Daniel Taylor/Capital News)

If you haven’t checked out Kelowna’s Fireside Festival this weekend, then Sunday is your last chance.

The three-day festival started Friday night and has seen hip-hop artists perform at Dunnenzies to start the weekend off, an acoustic showcase at Rustic Reel Brewing Co. on Saturday during the day and massive performances by the likes of Bella Cat and Little Destroyer on Saturday night.

“It was such an energetic and electric crowd,” said Fireside marketing manager and emcee Heather Leslie, referring to last night’s shows at popular Kelowna bar BNA.

“Every act brings so much intensity and is captivating, but they are all different. It was a great show.”

BNA Brewing Co. houses the perfect feel for the entertainers scheduled on the bill. Saturday night saw the dancefloor shake with hundreds of firesides bopping to Bella Cat, followed by DJ Invisible and then Little Destroyer’s electric-high-energy performance.

And while the festival organizers have done an excellent job with the lineup and the production, Leslie said it’s the fans who join which really makes the festival special.

“Honestly, all I can say is that our audience is always exceptional,” said Leslie.

“They bring that level of enthusiasm every year and they’re always in it, part of it and we’re so grateful for all the people that come out.”

Sunday’s lineup has created the most excitement among festival-goers. The 10 artists scheduled to play at BNA are somewhat different than last year’s, but provide a fresh sound to the festival. Better yet, there are still some tickets available.

“It’s the most solid lineup,” said Leslie.

“I would pay way more than than 60 bucks to watch the 10 performers. When you’re there at the events, you would never know Kelowna would have the capacity to have that type of music community.”

Perhaps the most notable name to play this year’s festival is Sunday’s headliner, Snotty Nose Rez Kids, a Canadian First Nations hip-hop duo from Kitimaat Village, B.C.

The group’s 2017 album, The Average Savage, was nominated for the 2018 Polaris Music Prize and for the Indigenous Music Album of the Year at the Juno Awards in 2019.

Lazy Syrup Orchestra is another must-see act. The four-piece band focuses on creating an intimate vibe, blending hip-hop and live instruments with eclectic dance music.

“Lazy Syrup always have a vibrant and audience and a really good following,” said Leslie.

“We’re really happy to have them in our lineup tonight.”

Followed by Lazy Syrup is Frig Off who have the honors of closing the night. The Kelowna-based rock outfit will bring a ton of energy and wild-riffs to the table to perfectly round-out the festival.

“Frig Off is super local and beloved here,” said Leslie.

“They’re going be our closer tonight. They’re pretty intense but in the best way possible.”

Tickets for today’s event are $60 and can be purchased on the Fireside website or at the Door at BNA Brewing Co.

Official Fireside merchandise will also be available for purchase at BNA.

