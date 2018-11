The fires are slash burns, and visible on the mountainside above Casino

Prescribed burns are being conducted across the province, including near Trail.

Reports of a smoky Beaver Valley started to emerge on social media late Friday.

Distinct fires and smoke is visible across the river from Trail, and appears to be burning above Casino.

The Trail Times did contact the regional fire department and was told the fires are slash burns.

In a call to the BC Wildfire Service, the Times was informed there is an OFTS (Open Fire Tracking System) map available online that shows registered open burns across the province.