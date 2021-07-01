Fires north of Big White grow to over 1,400 hectares

The Derrickson Lake Fire has grown to over 1,300 hectares on its own

Smoke from the fires north of Big White on June 30. (Michael J. Ballingall/Facebook)

The three wildfires east of Kelowna have grown to over 1,400 hectares in combined total size.

The fires at Long Loch and Hilda Creek did not see noticeable growth overnight, while the Derrickson Lake fire grew to over 1,300 hectares, according to BC Wildfire.

All three fires are still considered out of control.

There are currently 18 Wildfire personnel stationed on Hilda Creek, which is estimated at two hectares in size.

Long Loch is estimated to be 100 hectares in size as of July 1.

READ MORE: Wildfires north of Big White grow to a combined 300 hectares

The Long Loch and Derricskon Lake fires had mistakenly been believed to have combined on June 30, with the previous update showing Long Loch at 300 hectares for both fires.

Both fires are still separate, and the BC Wildfire crews on the ground are tackling both fires.

Currently, the fires have 22 personnel on the ground, along with two pieces of heavy equipment and a helicopter.

The amount of smoke being produced by the fires is making accurate tracking and measuring of the fire difficult, but has not yet reached the point that BC Wildfire would be unable to call in air support.

“We’ve been seeing that a lot on other fires in the Kamloops area,” said fire information officer Taylor MacDonald. “If it is smokey and we can’t fully see we make sure our aerial resources don’t fly in those unsafe conditions.

READ MORE: Severe thunderstorm watch issued for Okanagan Valley, Shuswap regions

Wildfires across the province continued to grow under the hot and dry conditions, with fire consuming the community of Lytton earlier on July 1.

READ MORE: 90% of Lytton destroyed in wildfire, injuries reported

To report a typo, email: editor@pentictonwesternnews.com.

<p<

@PentictonNews newstips@pentictonwesternnews.comLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Kelowna Capital News