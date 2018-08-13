Fires breaking out near Langley athletic park

The fires may be linked to homeless activity, but hot weather is also a factor.

A trio of fires have been sparked since July in the bush near Langley’s busy McLeod Athletic Park, local firefighters say.

Fires were doused by Township firefighters on July 15 and 16 and again on Aug. 6, said assistant fire chief Bruce Ferguson.

“There’s the possibility that they could be linked to each other, but we don’t have any concrete evidence,” Ferguson said.

Fire officials don’t believe the fires were deliberately set, however. They may be linked to homeless people camping in the bush near the park.

Articles of clothing were found near some of the fires.

Firefighters have seen some calls in recent years due to fires set by homeless people who start fires for warmth or cooking.

“There’s a slight increase, because there’s an increase in homeless people,” Ferguson said.

However, he said the dry, hot weather was a bigger factor in brush and grass fires that have been springing up this summer.

A large proportion of the fires are still caused by people tossing cigarette butts out of cars.