Firefighting students in Maple Ridge get help from gas industry

Firefighters train at the Justice Institute of BC campus in Maple Ridge. (Special to The News)

Firefighting students at the Justice Institute of B.C. (JIBC) will have access to additional training resources thanks a new agreement with the Canadian Gas Association.

“We are pleased to partner with the Canadian Gas Association to improve our training of first responders in natural gas safety and the handling of related emergencies,” said Dr. Michel Tarko, JIBC president and CEO.

“This is part of JIBC’s ongoing commitment to work with industry stakeholders to ensure we develop and deliver relevant and responsive programming and curriculum to our students. There can be no better authority and source of educational resources on the subject than the industry itself.”

The JIBC has a campus in Maple Ridge where students can get hands-on firefighting practice and training, using simulated buildings, ships and derailed trains.

A guiding principle related to the operation of Canada’s natural gas delivery systems is the ongoing learning and sharing of information and knowledge with stakeholders, said an industry press release. CGA has a partnership with the national firefighting community, providing first responders with information on natural gas emergency response.

“In the natural gas delivery industry, safety is paramount. Part of our commitment to safety includes cooperation with important community partners like firefighters and those training to be first responders,” said Timothy Egan, president and CEO of the Canadian Gas Association. “This partnership with the Justice Institute of British Columbia will ensure their students have access to the most current information and best practices developed and used by the industry itself.”

JIBC students and clients will have free and easily accessible online training and resources. CGA will see improved safety awareness and emergency response in communities served by its industry partners and members, it said.

While the new memorandum of understanding is in effect, through April 2023, JIBC will make the CGA materials available for free to all Canadian emergency responder agencies and their personnel.

