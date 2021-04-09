Firefighters work to free trapped workers at Walmart at Uptown

Saanich Fire Department on the scene after a car crashed into the Walmart in Uptown. (Devon Bidal/News Staff)

Saanich firefighters are working to free staff at Walmart afer a driver rammed through the wall of a lower parking area Friday afternoon.

Deputy Chief Dan Wood told Black Press Media around 4:30 p.m. that firefighters were working to free four staff trapped in a freezer at the Uptown store. He said the vehicle drove 20 feet into the shop and pinned the freezer door closed.

Drivers are advised to avoid the area as traffic is impacted in the area including: Please avoid Uptown Boulevard if possible and be prepared for disruptions on Blanshard, Douglas, Saanich, and Ravine roads.

Staff are evacuating and alarms are going at Uptown Walmart where police say an emergency incident occurred. @saanichnews https://t.co/jrMJy3n8AA pic.twitter.com/CnTk7COl72 — Devon Bidal (@devonscarlett) April 9, 2021

More to come….

READ ALSO: Owner of large, off-leash dog that fatally mauled small pup in Saanich park identified

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

Saanich News