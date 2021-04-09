Saanich Fire Department on the scene after a car crashed into the Walmart in Uptown. (Devon Bidal/News Staff)

Firefighters work to free trapped workers at Walmart at Uptown

Driver rammed through wall, 20 feet into Saanich store

  • Apr. 9, 2021 12:00 a.m.
  • News

Saanich firefighters are working to free staff at Walmart afer a driver rammed through the wall of a lower parking area Friday afternoon.

Deputy Chief Dan Wood told Black Press Media around 4:30 p.m. that firefighters were working to free four staff trapped in a freezer at the Uptown store. He said the vehicle drove 20 feet into the shop and pinned the freezer door closed.

Drivers are advised to avoid the area as traffic is impacted in the area including: Please avoid Uptown Boulevard if possible and be prepared for disruptions on Blanshard, Douglas, Saanich, and Ravine roads.

More to come….

Staff gather outside the building at Walmart in Uptown the afternoon of April 9. (Devon Bidal/News Staff)

