Firefighters tackling bush fire in East Wellington

Crews are fighting a bush fire in Nanaimo’s East Wellington area.
East Wellington Fire Department and Nanaimo Fire Rescue are at a location on Shady Mile Way, where a new development is under construction. Crews were putting water on a slash pile at the site.
A firefighter at the scene told members of the public to keep clear of the area because the arrival of a helicopter was anticipated. The fire has been added to B.C. Wildfire Service’s list of active wildfires with a reported size of 0.01 hectares.
An excavator at the location was filling in a rough road to improve access for fire trucks.
