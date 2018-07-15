Crews put water on a slash pile at a brush fire in the East Wellington area on Sunday. GREG SAKAKI/The News Bulletin

Firefighters tackling bush fire in East Wellington

Fire is in the area of a new development under construction near Shady Mile Way

Crews are fighting a bush fire in Nanaimo’s East Wellington area.

East Wellington Fire Department and Nanaimo Fire Rescue are at a location on Shady Mile Way, where a new development is under construction. Crews were putting water on a slash pile at the site.

A firefighter at the scene told members of the public to keep clear of the area because the arrival of a helicopter was anticipated. The fire has been added to B.C. Wildfire Service’s list of active wildfires with a reported size of 0.01 hectares.

An excavator at the location was filling in a rough road to improve access for fire trucks.

This article will be updated with video.

