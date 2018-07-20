Firefighters snuff out another vehicle fire near Fruitvale

Quick action Friday morning prevents fire from spreading to trees and grass

Firefighters from Fruitvale and Trail responded to a vehicle fire near Fruitvale just after midnight Friday morning. Trail Times file photo

Fire crews responded to yet another vehicle fire last night (July 19) near Fruitvale.

Kootenay Boundary Regional Fire Rescue stations 374 and 376 got a call just before midnight Thursday about a vehicle fire at 1178 McLeod Road near Fruitvale.

Seven firefighters from Fruitvale and three from Trail were on scene just after midnight and quickly doused the flames.

Acting captain Jason Langham said in a press release that crews found “a fully involved the pick-up truck on fire.”

He added the fire was extinguished before it could spread to nearby trees and grass.

The cause of the incident is under investigation by the RCMP.

Thursday’s fire brings the total of vehicles fires to four in less than two weeks.

One of those previous fires also occurred near Fruitvale, on Columbia Gardens Road on July 9, and around midnight, which was suspected to be arson.

“The car fire (on July 9) may be an arson as the vehicle that burnt was later determined to have been stolen from a nearby residence,” Trail RCMP Cpl. Devon Reid told the Trail Times last week.