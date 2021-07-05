Firefighters snuff abandoned campfire in Vernon park

Calls of black smoke coming from Polson Park were reported Monday morning.

There, Vernon firefighters found an abandoned campfire in a homeless encampment.

Shovels and water were used to extinguish the small burn in the park near the back of the movie theatre.

Police and bylaw remain on scene.

A B.C.-wide fire ban is in effect, prohibiting campfires and Category 2 and 3 open fires.

The ban took effect Wednesday, June 30, at noon.

Vernon Fire Rescue Services chief David Lind said those found in contravention of the fire ban may face fines up to $1,000.

Tickets and fines are not something the fire department wants to do, Lind said. Instead, concentrating on education, compliance and behavioural changes is key. But in these current conditions, there’s no time for that.

“People just need to stop,” he said. “Or, you will be fined.”

BC Conservation Officer Service issued two fines for campfires in Enderby and Vernon over the course of Friday night (July 2).

To report a wildfire, unattended campfire, or open burning violation, call 1-800-663-5555 toll-free or *5555 on a cell phone.

