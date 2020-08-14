Firefighters say smoke alarm helped limit damage in fire at Bowen Road house

Nanaimo Fire Rescue say working smoke alarms helped alert tenants to a fire in a bathroom that could have been worse.

Crews were called out to a reported structure fire in the 600 block of Bowen Road on Wednesday, Aug. 13, at 11:45 a.m.

Alan Millbank, fire prevention officer with Nanaimo Fire Rescue, said the fire appears to have been caused by a cigarette butt that ignited a bathroom wastebasket. He said a downstairs tenant at the house threw the wastebasket into the shower and an upstairs tenant used a fire extinguisher.

Occupants were temporarily displaced from the basement suite.

The city shared safety messages about the importance of having working smoke alarms and properly extinguishing cigarettes.

