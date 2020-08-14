Firefighters say smoke alarm helped limit damage in fire at Bowen Road house

Fire broke out late Wednesday night

  • Aug. 14, 2020 12:00 a.m.
  • News

Nanaimo Fire Rescue say working smoke alarms helped alert tenants to a fire in a bathroom that could have been worse.

Crews were called out to a reported structure fire in the 600 block of Bowen Road on Wednesday, Aug. 13, at 11:45 a.m.

Alan Millbank, fire prevention officer with Nanaimo Fire Rescue, said the fire appears to have been caused by a cigarette butt that ignited a bathroom wastebasket. He said a downstairs tenant at the house threw the wastebasket into the shower and an upstairs tenant used a fire extinguisher.

Occupants were temporarily displaced from the basement suite.

The city shared safety messages about the importance of having working smoke alarms and properly extinguishing cigarettes.

RELATED: Fire Prevention Week’s focus is on smoke alarms and fire escape plans

editor@nanaimobulletin.comLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Beckett Park officially open in Maple Ridge
Next story
FOI documents offer closer look at cause of Elephant Hill wildfire

Just Posted

Most Read