Surrey firefighters were called to a structure fire on the 15200-block of Guildford Drive Sunday (Jan. 24) morning.

According to a witness on scene, about 20 firefighters battled the blaze, which was located in a townhouse.

“It appeared that the fire was in the garage area, but smoke was coming from all over the unit,” the witness said. “Fire was knocked down quickly and contained to the single unit.”

Firefighters were called to the fire at approximately 8:30 a.m.

Surrey firefighters respond to a townhouse fire Sunday morning. (Shane MacKichan photos)