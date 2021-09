Firefighters have responded to a structure fire at a home on Belvedere Crescent in Sahtlam on Monday, Sept. 13, 2021. (Screenshot)

Firefighters were called out to a structure fire at a home on Belvedere Crescent in Sahtlam on Monday afternoon around 3:30 p.m.

Sathtlam Volunteer Firefighters quickly responded to the call, and have called for assistance from the Lake Cowichan Fire Department and the Duncan Fire Department, however Duncan’s tender was not available due to a brush fire along the Cowichan River.

More as it becomes available.

Cowichan Valley Citizen