Firefighters respond to roadside brush fire

Kaleden firefighters are on the scene of a grass fire that broke out on the side of Highway 97. Kristi Patton/Western News

Kaleden and Penticton Indian Band firefighters are on scene at a wildfire burning up a hillside next to Hwy. 97, just north of Lakehill Road turnoff into Kaleden.

A nearby resident saw the blaze and called it in.

“I turned around here and smoke was just pouring up. I went back in and grabbed the phone and called the fire department,” she said. “It shot up over here, and then it was shooting that way. “Once it gets down those little gullies, you can’t get at it. The guys can’t even get at it.”

Along with the ground crews, a helicopter was brought in and made several drops on the fire with a bambi bucket.

The fire appears to be being brought under control and firefighters were making a guard up the hill, and there is now no flame visible from the highway.

Steve Kidd

Senior reporter, Penticton Western News

Email me or message me on Facebook

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Instagram